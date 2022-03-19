ICYMI: John Clayton's hilarious commercial was one for the ages 

The NFL world lost a legend after the passing of John Clayton at the age of 67. He worked for ESPN for over two decades, covering the NFL. As brilliant of a reporter as he was, he also had a comedic side, as was shown in an ESPN commercial he starred in.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the video of the iconic commercial that featured Clayton, saying:

“John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense.”

The classic commercial portrayed the NFL reporter giving a report for ESPN. When the report’s over, he tears off his suit and is dressed as a heavy metal rocker doing his job from his parents' house. At the end of the commercial, he yells, "Hey, Mom! I'm done with my segment.”

Also known as "The Professor," Clayton was a revered and respected figure in the NFL media. One example of the respect that people had for the legendary reporter is a story from NFL Media's Judy Battista.

She spoke of the advice he gave her when she was first hired by the NFL Network and his love for his wife, Pat:

"He was the first person to call me when it was announced I was coming to the NFL Network and his advice about doing TV was classic: 'Just talk like we talk in the press box.' He loved the job. Loved hitting every training camp while the rest of us were on fumes — he did two camps per day a lot. But mostly I am thinking about his devotion to his wife Pat, and how he cared for her during her own health issues. The last time I talked to him was for his podcast, and we spent most of our time talking off air about Pat — he was happy that day because she was coming home from the hospital after a brief stay. I'm thinking about her tonight."

Clayton’s post-ESPN career

He spent 22 years at ESPN as an NFL writer and reporter but was let go in 2017 as part of the network's large-scale layoffs. After ESPN, he hosted The John Clayton Weekends Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM and was a contributor to The Fan 104.3 in Denver. The Seattle Seahawks also confirmed the news and offered their condolences.

We, at Sportskeeda, send our deepest condolences to John Clayton's family and friends. May they be comforted at this sad time. May he rest in peace.

