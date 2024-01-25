John Harbaugh vs Andy Reid net worth: Which Super Bowl-winning head coach comes out on top?

John Harbaugh and Andy Reid are two of the best head coaches in the NFL. Both have led their current franchises to Super Bowl wins. They will clash on Sunday in a crunch AFC championship game to book their place in Super Bowl 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harbaugh narrowly edges out Reid in the battle of net worth. Jim Harbaugh's older brother has an estimated net worth of $40 million, while Reid can boast a sizeable estimated net worth of $35 million. However, Reid is still ahead of Harbaugh regarding Super Bowl wins, having won two Super Bowls with Kansas City and Harbaugh's one with Baltimore. This article will take a closer look at their net worth in 2024.

Exploring Andy Reid's net worth as of 2024

Andy Reid is one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the NFL. The experienced offensive genius has coached in the NFL since the '90s and is considered a legend by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, it's with the Kansas City Chiefs that Reid has experienced the most success. He has led them during the most successful era in their history. Reid is responsible for drafting Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, making them one of the most feared duos in NFL history.

Hence, Reid has earned every penny of your estimated $35 million net worth. Reid is currently on a salary of $11.5 million per season. He will want to retire as one of the few head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings.

Exploring John Harbaugh's net worth as of 2024

John Harbaugh comes from a proud football family and is the most successful NFL head coach in the Harbaugh dynasty. As their head coach for over a decade, he led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl triumph in 2013.

Harbaugh has since revamped the franchise and has arguably a better squad in 2024 than his Super Bowl-winning side of 2013. He has built his current iteration of Baltimore around All-Pro caliber quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens earned the best record in the 2023 NFL regular season with Jackson at QB. They'll be looking to make it in the playoffs this season.

Harbaugh has earned a sizeable estimated net worth of $40 million. He made the Ravens one of the most consistent teams in a stacked AFC Conference. And they are just two wins away from winning the second Super Bowl of his tenure. Harbaugh is one of the best-paid head coaches in the NFL, earning $12 million yearly for his efforts. If the Ravens win this year's Super Bowl, he'll be due for a pay rise once his contract expires.