Johnny Manziel's Father's Net Worth: How much is ex-Browns QB's father worth in 2023?

College football legend Johnny Manziel's father, Paul Manziel, has an estimated grand net worth of $50 million, according to "Idol Net Worth."

Paul Manziel and his wife, Michelle Manziel, are successful oil merchants and serial entrepreneurs. However, it was not always this rosy for the couple. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Manziels were bartenders when Johnny Football was born. Paul later began selling cars and building homes as a side hustle.

However, that changed thanks to Paul Manziel's inheritance from his great-grandfather, Bobby Joe Manziel, who was wealthy off oil. The Manziel family is now rich, but that didn't stop Johnny Football from pursuing his dreams.

Johnny Manziel's Net Worth

Johnny Manziel, affectionately known by fans as Johnny Football, is with an estimated $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Texas A&M alum earned his net worth from a brief NFL career, endorsement deals, and other professional football contracts signed over the years.

Coming out of college and into the NFL, Johnny Football was seen as the next great quarterback. But the reverse was the case, and that's why he has never earned elite NFL quarterback money.

Johnny Manziel's Football Legacy

Johnny Manziel has one of the greatest college football CVs of all time, and few QBs were as dominant as Johnny Football. The Texas legend was remarkable from 2011 till 2013, with his peak coming in the 2012 college football season.

Manziel did a clean sweep of all the significant awards available that season. He won the Heisman Trophy, AP College Football Player of the Year Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Sporting News Player of the Year, and many more.

Hence, it wasn't a surprise when the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the 2014 Draft. Unfortunately, Johnny Football couldn't translate his dominance in college to the NFL, and he was out of the league after the 2015 NFL season.

He has since embarked on a journeyman career of some sort. He has played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes, and Memphis Express. He currently represents the FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football.

