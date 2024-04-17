Johnny Newton NFL Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Illinois DT

What Johnny Newton lacks in height and size, he makes up with his speed and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. As NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile for the former Illinois defensive tackle, his quickness allows him to outmaneuver bigger offensive linemen and chase running backs during rushing plays.

That’s why Jer’Zhan Newton is among the best defensive tackle prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. His agility and upper body strength can help him dominate in the pros. Any team will be lucky to have the two-time First Team All-Big Ten member and 2023 Consensus All-American, especially if he sustains his imposing presence in every snap.

3 Best landing spots for Johnny Newton

The Florida native finished college football with 184 tackles (79 solo), five passes defended, and two forced fumbles. More importantly, he increased his sack total every year he played with the Fighting Illini. From 1.5 sacks during his rookie season, he had 3.5 in 2021, 5.5 in 2022, and 7.5 in 2023.

If he sustains that rate, Johnny Newton can be a disruptive presence in the interior defensive line for any of these NFL teams. It won’t be surprising to have him go off the board in the late first or early second round.

1) Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons need help on the defensive line, especially after finishing with the ninth-least sacks (42) last season. Worse yet, defensive tackles David Onyemata and Eddie Goldman combined for just 4.5 sacks in 2023. Johnny Newton can bring more bite to Atlanta’s defensive front.

Likewise, Kirk Cousins’ addition can make the Falcons’ offense more explosive. That way, there might be games when Newton and the Falcons will play to preserve their lead, resulting in more passing situations. That scenario gives the Falcons defensive line to rush the opposing quarterback.

2) Denver Broncos

While the Broncos’ quarterback situation remains in limbo, Johnny Newton has a good chance of cracking Denver’s starting roster if he lands there. He could beat D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach to snatch the top spot in their defensive tackle depth chart. Meanwhile, Eyioma Uwazurike’s status is still questionable after being suspended for gambling.

Denver finished the 2023 season tied with Atlanta in sacks. Therefore, they need more playmakers on defense, especially when they will face Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert at least twice every season. Newton has the speed to chase those two mobile quarterbacks in today’s NFL.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars

With a 3-4 defense, the Jaguars’ pass rush sting comes from outside linebackers like Josh Allen and Travon Walker. However, they need another player who can pressure opposing offenses after Jacksonville finished with only 40 sacks, the seventh-worst rate in the league last season.

Sadly, Allen and Walker combined for 27.5 sacks, and a third pass rusher could help them compete in a vastly improved AFC South. Johnny Newton can do damage there if the Jaguars draft him. With DaVon Hamilton as the only defensive tackle listed on their roster, Newton will find some playing time or even win the starting role.

