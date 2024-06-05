  • NFL
  "Joke of a franchise" "Huge move" - Browns fans divided over HC Kevin Stefanski and GM's contract extension

"Joke of a franchise" "Huge move" - Browns fans divided over HC Kevin Stefanski and GM's contract extension

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 05, 2024 18:52 GMT
"Joke of a franchise" "Huge move" - Browns fans divided over HC Kevin Stefanski and GM's contract extension

The Cleveland Browns signed Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry to new contracts before the start of this season. The two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year and his GM have been rewarded for bringing success to the franchise during their four-year spell with them.

However, some Cleveland Browns fans weren't pleased with the news.

"This is a bad use of money," a fan tweeted.
"Not a smart move! We going always be underachieving with stefanski," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, others are optimistic about what Stefanski can offer in the coming years.

"Well deserved," a fan tweeted.

Kevin Stefanski has led the Browns to two playoff berths

Before Kevin Stefanski's arrival, the Cleveland Browns had not made a playoff appearance since 2002. They've since made the postseason and recorded their first playoff victory in 26 years.

Last season, Stefanski guided the team to an impressive 11-win regular season despite injuries to key players. Stefanski joined Paul Brown as the only coach in Browns' history to record multiple seasons with at least 11 regular season wins.

The Browns have become consistent under Stefanski's coaching and top-notch front-office work from general manager Andrew Berry. They'll look for more success behind their run-heavy offense and stifling defense.

Kevin Stefanski will hope for a fit and ready Deshaun Watson in 2024

The goal ahead of the 2024 is to improve on the efforts from 2023. The Browns will again rely on their home form that saw them finish last season with an 8-1 record at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The stadium has become something of a fortress, and they'll need to reprise such form to make the postseason in 2024.

Furthermore, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns will welcome franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the fold. The former Pro Bowler has recovered from his season-ending shoulder injury. He will be looking to repay the team's faith in his skills in his third season with the franchise.

The Browns have one of the tougher schedules in the NFL. However, if anyone can take them to the postseason in back-to-back seasons, it's Kevin Stefanski.

