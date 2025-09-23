  • home icon
  Jon Gruden reveals true feelings on coaching Tom Brady potentially after rejecting move for ex-Patriots QB to the Raiders in 2020

Jon Gruden reveals true feelings on coaching Tom Brady potentially after rejecting move for ex-Patriots QB to the Raiders in 2020

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 23, 2025 14:16 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Cowboys at Bears - Source: Getty
Jon Gruden reveals true feelings on coaching Tom Brady potentially after rejecting move for ex-Patriots QB to the Raiders in 2020

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced last week that he will once again play alongside legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate, when they play a starry flag football game in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026.

Since then, there have been rumors that the former New England Patriots legendary quarterback has received an incredible $75 million to play flag football in Saudi Arabia.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden was recently brought into the discussion after the story had already taken up on social media like wildfire.

When Barstool boss Dave Portnoy asked Gruden on Monday's "Wake Up Barstool" podcast edition how much he would charge to coach Brady, he joked that he would coach Brady in flag football for free if given the opportunity.

"If I can coach Tom Brady in flag football, I'd do it for free. That'd be a great experience, cause I'm the guy that turned him down in Las Vegas," Gruden said.
Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, revealed in January that the franchise was on the verge of signing Brady when he became a free agent in 2020. Gruden, the coach of Las Vegas at the time, and former general manager Mike Mayock, however, ultimately decided they didn't want to sign him because they wanted to take a different approach.

In the end, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his seventh Super Bowl before retiring at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Gruden has acknowledged that he lost the opportunity to coach Brady, but if given another chance, he would like to do it for free.

Mark Davis, on the other hand, has finally realized his dream of working with Brady by bringing him on board as a minority owner of the Raiders.

Tom Brady has dismissed reports of $75,000,000 pay-to-play flag football in Saudi Arabia

The claim that Tom Brady has been paid more than $75 million to play flag football in Saudi Arabia in 2026 was started by Dave Portnoy, but the former NFL quarterback has quickly dispelled it.

"Are we just picking numbers out of a hat and reporting them? While we’re breaking news, Elvis is doing the halftime show, and Babe Ruth is gonna sign some autographs for fans," Brady said on X. "Also, I heard Dave prefers floppy pizza. Who cares about facts right?"

Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski will participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a flag football competition that will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2026, alongside current NFL players CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.

The teams participating in the flag football competition will be coached by Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

