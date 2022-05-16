Report: Date of hearing for Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL revealed

The NFL has revealed that May 25 is the date when a decision will be made over whether or not a lawsuit against the league will be heard in court or in the confines of Commissioner Roger Goodell's 'kangaroo court'.

The lawsuit was filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden more than six months after Gruden was fired by the Raiders. The reason for his dismissal were the findings of a 2011 leaked email sent from Gruden to Bruce Allen, who was head of the Washington Redskins at the time.

The emails from Gruden contained material that was homophobic, misogynistic, and racist in nature. The former Raiders head coach alleged that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell purposely leaked the emails for Raiders owner Mark Davis to have no other choice but to terminate his contract.

To this point, it is not yet known who was responsible for the initial leaking of the emails. On May 25, a judge will be left with the task of determining whether or not the case will be heard in a court of law or go to what has been referred to as Roger Goodell's kangaroo court.

Jon Gruden believes he was unfairly targeted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The lawsuit from Jon Gruden and his attorney provides some startling revelations. The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages. Their case is based on the fact that out of the 650,000 emails the league in its investigation of the Washington franchise, only Gruden's emails were made public.

Jon Gruden resigned in early October 2021 after the release of the emails that he had sent, back in 2011, to Bruce Allen. Many, including the former head coach himself, questioned the timing of the emails being made public.

Investigators and the NFL were aware of the emails for some time before they were released. It was at what can be considered a crucial time in the NFL (second quarter of the season).

The Las Vegas Raiders of 2021 had a rather tumultuous season off the field but shone on it despite several negative events.

Less than a month after their head coach was fired, former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged with two felonies. This included DUI with serious bodily harm resulting in death, and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm.

Shortly after the incident, former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was cut from the team after a viral video was released showing him brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill someone.

Despite mishaps off of the field, the Raiders made it to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 26-19.

