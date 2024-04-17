Jon Ryan career earnings: How much did ex-Seahawks punter make in NFL?

Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan has signed a one-day deal to retire as a member of the Seahawks. The Super Bowl-winning punter spent a decade with the Seahawks. He will now receive the distinction of closing out his professional career with the franchise.

Ryan released a statement regarding his time in Seattle via the Seahawks' website. The statement reads:

""I played 19 years of pro football, five teams, two different countries, two different leagues, but the best part of my career was playing here for those 10 years. It meant so much to me; I feel like I really found myself here. It was a big part of my life, going from 26 to 36 in one place. And just the way the fans treated me here is the No. 1 thing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you retire from football you're going to miss the boys, but I can call up the boys any time, they're going to be there. You're going to miss football, but I can take a bag of balls to the park and kick them around any time. But you can never recreate the 12s.

"That feeling of walking on the field, of running out of the tunnel, it's something that no matter what you do the rest of your life, you'll never recreate. So the best situation for me was if I could just walk away as a Seahawk, and that's what they're allowing me to do today."

Expand Tweet

How much did Jon Ryan make in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Jon Ryan earned $14,549,488 in his NFL career. The Regina product entered the NFL in 2006 and enjoyed a successful career in the premier American Football League.

Ryan played for the Seattle Seahawks for 10- years and earned $13,789,488. He also spent some time with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, earning $670,000 and $90,000, respectively, for both teams.

Expand Tweet

How did Jon Ryan perform with the Seahawks?

Jon Ryan started his professional football career in the Canadian Football League. He later joined the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

However, the best moments of his career came after he joined the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2008 NFL season. Ryan became synonymous with Seattle during his time there and became a fan-favorite in the process.

Jon Ryan punted 770 times for 34,492 yards, with 276 punts downed inside the 20, all of which are Seahawks' records. He closed out his Seahawks' career with an average of 44.8 yards per punt and an impressive 38.7 net average, both of which were Seahawks' records at the time.

The punters rarely get the credit they deserve, but an exception has to be made for Ryan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback