Jonah Jackson injury update: Latest on Lions guard for NFC Championship Game vs 49ers

In the Divisional Round last week, Jonah Jackson and the Detroit Lions prevailed over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to secure their spot in the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately, due to injuries, they suffered against the Bucs. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said that two offensive players are doubtful to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jonah Jackson, the starting left guard, had a knee injury last weekend during the first half of the Divisional Round game. Although it was announced that he would be questionable to return, he did not. Tight end Brock Wright was the other player forced to exit the game due to injury. He has a broken forearm and is confirmed to be out for Sunday.

According to sources, Jackson had surgery on Monday for a minor meniscus injury, a day after the game. He might be available for Detroit if they get to the Super Bowl, but it's expected that he's out for the NFC championship game against the Niners.

After Jackson was injured midway through the first half against the Bucs, Kayode Awosika came on to replace him for the rest of the game. He made three starts earlier in the season and will likely start at left guard against the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday as well.

Jonah Jackson has had a difficult year due to injuries in 2023. He has already been sidelined due to a jammed wrist and a high ankle sprain earlier in the season. Last season, he missed four games due to a broken finger on his punch hand.

Following his time as an Ohio State football player, Jackson was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Since then, he has started 57 games in four seasons. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Jonah Jackson injured his knee halfway through the first half of last weekend's Divisional playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Although he was originally considered questionable to return, the Lions declared him out of the game at the start of the third quarter. Jackson has been a key player for the Lions all season but missed two games due to ankle and wrist problems.

When will Jonah Jackson return?

It's quite likely that Jonah Jackson won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, if the Lions beat the Niners, coach Dan Campbell hasn't ruled him out of playing the Super Bowl.

Campbell responded:

"It's hard to say," when asked if Jackson would be back for the Super Bowl. "It all depends on how quickly this heals and how it feels, in my opinion, but the timeline may exist. I believe it's possible, but we'll see.”