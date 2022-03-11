Who is Jonathan Taylor's fiancee Ayanna Chapman? Colts star gets engaged to high school sweetheart

Jonathan Taylor followed up a successful rookie season with a breakout sophomore season. In the 2021 NFL season, Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards, and rushing TDs.

Off the field, the former Wisconsin Badger was recently engaged to his long-time girlfriend Ayanna Chapman.

Who is Ayanna Chapman?

Ayanna Chapman is a former field hockey player and track athlete at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. While Jonathan Taylor played NCAA football at the University of Wisconsin, the two stayed together through college ever since they started dating in high school.

According to Ball State’s school website, Chapman helped lead her high school field hockey team to a 12-2 record her senior year as the team also won a Tri-County Conference title. The school website also listed Chapman’s major as political science when she attended Ball State.

Jonathan Taylor and Ayanna Chapman’s relationship timeline

The couple met in high school and continued to date when both went to their respective colleges. According to the couple’s joint YouTube channel, they first met at the sports banquet for Salem High School in New Jersey. Taylor indicated that the two went on their first date at a high school basketball game between the Salem Rams and the Penns Grove Red Devils.

On Tuesday, March 8, Taylor took to Instagram to announce their engagement. The post included a photo of Taylor getting down on one knee to propose to his long-time girlfriend. Taylor wrote a simple but loving message in his caption:

“Together we can do anything”

Similarly, Chapman posted the same photo and shared a sweet message of her own:

“You always said this was a forever kinda thing”

The high school sweethearts have not announced a date for their wedding, but numerous friends and family, as well as Indianapolis Colts teammates, flooded their social media posts with congratulatory messages. Taylor and Chapman also have a YouTube channel “Ayanna Ly and JT” where fans can find videos of the couple’s everyday life and hobbies.

Taylor is coming off an MVP-caliber season and will look to duplicate his success next season as the Colts hope to return to the playoffs. Coming off a disappointing regular season where they missed the playoffs, the Colts will look to retool quickly, especially as they recently traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

