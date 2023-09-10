Jonathan Mingo fantasy projection: Should I pick and start Panthers WR in Week 1?

Like a few other teams, the Carolina Panthers are beginning a new era in 2023, and Jonathan Mingo is one of the components of this new era.

After three seasons of struggling at the quarterback position, they are leaning on first overall pick Bryce Young. The former Heisman winner finds himself with a bevy of offensive weapons, both on the ground (Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders) and in the air (Adam Thielen and Hayden Hurst).

There is one more playmaker that opponents may want to observe though: rookie wideout Jonathan Mingo. Before the Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, here is what fantasy footballers must know before leaning on him.

Jonathan Mingo 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Jonathan Mingo was not exactly the most prolific receiver in college, never hitting 1,000 receiving yards in his four seasons at Ole Miss. However, he did set the school record for most receiving yards in one game - 247 (also an FBS-high for 2022 at the time) against Vanderbilt as a senior.

A lack of numbers did not stop the Carolina Panthers from drafting Mingo 39th overall, as they looked to rebuild its offense after DJ Chark's departure for the Chicago Bears in the trade that led to Bryce Young. And in a rebuilding team like the Panthers, getting reps is key to building one's profile.

In the preseason, Mingo did not really show an impact until the second game against the New York Giants, tallying one 15-yard reception. Against the Detroit Lions, he had a 14-yard reception. Unfortunately, those games were part of a three-loss campaign.

Is Jonathan Mingo a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Despite those losses, Jonathan Mingo sits at a respectable WR64 and 180th player overall. That is a higher rank than fellow rookie Tank Dell who is at WR73 and 217th player overall.

Being part of a rebuilding team gives him plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents, and that is what a rookie like Mingo needs. With Pro Bowl-caliber veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark beside him, he has excellent chances to improve his stock.

Thielen and Chark combined for over 1,200 receiving yards last season as secondary/tertiary option for their respective teams, and that trend is expected to continue as they get their rookie teammate acclimatized to the pros.

Should I start Jonathan Mingo in Week 1?

Starting Jonathan Mingo depends on the scenario. The Carolina Panthers are facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and he is not a prime option against, say Drake London, who already has a year's worth of experience under his belt.

This is how Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer comparison went between Mingo and London:

But when using the same tool to compare him against fellow rookie wideout Tank Dell, Mingo wins the nod rather easily. Despite no rushing stats and equal average receptions, he is better at accumulating more yards and thus scoring touchdowns:

The Panthers under Bryce Young are a dynamic unit with plenty of offensive options, and his fellow rookie can be expected to play a rucial role in this gradual turnaround for the two-time Super Bowl finalists.