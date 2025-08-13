Jonathan Taylor fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Colts RB in 2025?

Jonathan Taylor is coming off of a solid fanatsy football season last year, finishing as the RB9 overall. He remains the featured running back for the Indianapolis Colts entering the 2025 season and should ocntinue to see a significant workload. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands as one of the best overall targets in drafts this year.

Jonathan Taylor fantasy outlook and points projection

Taylor vs Cook vs Hall

Jonathan Taylor has finished among the top ten fantasy football running backs in three of his five NFL seasons so far. He has also done so in every season that he has played in at least 12 games, demonstrating that he is one of the most consistently elite players to target in his position.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool projects that Taylor will score 274 fantasy points in PPR formats during the 2025 season. This is about ten points more than he scored last season, so a slight step forward is surely possible for the Colts star. His floor is also extremely high with no real competition behind him on their roster to truly challenge his workload this season.

He currently has higher projections than many other running backs that are liekly to be targeted early on in fantasy drafts, including James Cook and Breece Hall. They also both serve as the clear RB1 on their NFL teams, but Taylor's proven history of being an elite option give him the overall edeg this season.

Jonathan Taylor ADP: Where should you draft the Colts RB?

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor currently ranks as the 19th overall player and RB8 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted in the second round of many drafts as a solid RB1 for most rosters. He has outperformed this ranking twice during his career so far, making him an attractive target at his current ADP.

Josh Jacobs and Ashton Jeanty are other running backs with a similar ADP as Taylor, but the Colts superstar appears to be the more reliable pick. His explosive upside gives him a higher ceiling than Jacobs, while Jeanty being a rookie significantly lowers his floor.

Taylor clearly has the upside to eb first-round pick this season, so landing him the second round makes him a potential steal. He is a reliable RB1 option for just about any roster with one of the safest floors of any running back this year.

