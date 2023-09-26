Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for fantasy football Week 4

Jonathan Taylor is yet to play for the Indianapolis Colts this season. The running back has been dealing with an ankle injury but is in line to return soon.

Fantasy football fans are also keeping a close eye on Taylor since he has established himself as one of the best running backs in the league. Some fans have been curious to learn whether he will be able to return to action in Week 4.

Jonathan Taylor injury update

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

The Colts placed Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform before the season began. This automatically rules out the player for the first four games of the season.

Hence, Taylor will not be eligible to play in Week 4, when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1. Fantasy fans should also avoid picking the running back for this weekend.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor suffered a Pedal Ankle High Sprain Grade 3 in December 2022. He required surgery and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Taylor is still on the road to recovery but it appears that he should be able to return to action soon. Reports suggest that he could get back on the field in October.

Interestingly, there have been talks about Taylor's future with the Colts. As per reports, the running back requested a trade from Indianapolis in the offseason, but that didn't materialize.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

Taylor will be eligible to return in Week 5, when the Indianapolis Colts face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 8. Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

Last season, Taylor played just 11 games due to his injury. However, he still managed an impressive 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

The Colts selected Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He had the most rushing touchdowns in 2021 and earned Pro Bowl honors as well that year.