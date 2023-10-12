Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Jonathan Taylor had just six carries and a low number of snaps during the Indianapolis Colts Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, his first game action of the season. The Colts had to finish the game with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, but still managed to net a 23-16 win.

Now that Taylor was able to play again, check out his injury status and what are his expectations for the Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the two teams sharing the lead in the AFC South.

Jonathan Taylor injury Update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The running back is fully recovered from a back injury that saw him miss most of training camp before being placed on the PUP list prior to the start of the season. While his workload was eased in his comeback - which was also due to Zack Moss' excellent game -, he wouldn't play if he wasn't 100% recovered.

The back injury suffered by Taylor was thought to be a move to force the team to sign him to a contract extension as the two sides were fighting; however, the fact that he ended up on the PUP list proved it wasn't a fake injury.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

First, there was the unfortunate contract situation. The running back asked for a new contract and entered a public spat with owner Jim Irsay on Twitter, leading to a disappointing situation for all sides. However, common sense prevailed and he signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension last week.

After missing the first four games of the season due to being placed on the PUP list with a back injury, he returned to the field on Sunday against the Titans. Jonathan Taylor amassed 18 yards on six carries.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

The Indianapolis Colts were able to witness Jonathan Taylor playing again in Week 5, when he suited up to play against the Tennessee Titans and made his season debut in an impressive win over their division rivals, even if quarterback Anthony Richardson had to leave the field early with an injury.

However, the Colts running back who had the biggest share of carries was Zack Moss, who continued his impressive start to the season with a fantastic performance to win the game for Indianapolis. Taylor should see his workload reduced in the next few games.