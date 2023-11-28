Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the season due to an ankle injury and a contract disagreement with the team. He is now at risk of missing even more time due to a thumb injury that he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the fourth-year running back's thumb injury will need to be further assessed, and his availability for the upcoming games is uncertain.

When fit, Taylor has often been outstanding, but over the last two seasons, he has struggled to maintain his fitness. Given his contract disagreement with Indianapolis, the player's absence this year was more multifaceted than merely a medical condition. Although, he was not available for six games last season due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Colts will give Taylor more assessment before deciding on his status officially. We'll need to keep an eye on his current situation moving ahead. If Taylor is eventually placed on injured reserve or misses time, Zack Moss would assume the RB1 position.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

In Week 12, Jonathan Taylor had a strong showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for a pair of touchdowns and 91 yards which lead his team to a 27-20 victory.

Because of his outstanding play, the 24-year-old running back was required to take a drug test right after the game. It was revealed on Tuesday that Taylor had sustained a thumb injury during that game, raising questions about his future availability.

Taylor was hurt in the thumb during the first half of that Week 12 game, but was able to continue playing during the second half.

The RB has gained 414 yards this season through running with four touchdowns in seven games. He has also caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one score.

Expand Tweet

Who will replace Taylor incase he is unfit to play?

Although the extent of Taylor's injury is yet unknown, additional testing is anticipated to ascertain how long the running back will be sidelined for.

The Indianapolis Colts' next game is scheduled for Week 13 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts will probably once again employ Zack Moss as their RB1 if Taylor is unable to participate.

Moss has accumulated 672 yards this season with 18 receptions for 138 yards and five touchdowns. He gained 55 yards on eight rushes against the Bucs in Week 12.