Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

For Jonathan Taylor, this season has been one of highs and lows. After the whole debacle with owner Jim Irsay over a new contract, he got his wish when rejoining the team. And while the offense has been improving each week, he's again dealing with an injury that could derail this season.

He missed the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, and now he's dealing with a thumb problem that required surgery.

Jonathan Taylor injury update

Head coach Shane Steichen declined to say that Taylor would be out for the Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the standard recovery time for a UCL injury is three to five weeks, Steichen wants to wait until Sunday to make a final decision.

If Taylor cannot go, the starting duties will again be given to Zack Moss. He was excellent in the four weeks when Taylor was out, but struggled against the Titans, with just 51 yards on 19 carries.

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

The fourth-year running back suffered a UCL tear in his thumb and underwent surgery in late November. He missed the Week 13 contest against the Tennessee Titans, but it's important to note that the Colts did not place him on the injured reserve, meaning the initial hope was that he would return before four weeks.

When suffering a thumb injury, availability depends on how well a player can hold the football and grip strength. He could return to the field as soon as it returns for him.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

If Steichen is right, then Week 14 against the Bengals would be the natural answer. However, the Week 15 game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers looks like a better option for him.

Taylor signed a three-year, $42 million extension with $26.5 million guaranteed the week of his season debut. He and his agent fought publicly with Irsay about the new deal, and at some point, it looked like there was no way back for the relationship between player and franchise. Indianapolis is one of the greatest surprises of 2023.