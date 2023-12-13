Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest on Colts RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is vital to the franchise's offense. The versatile backfield star has been one of the league's best running backs since he was drafted in 2020 and the Colts' offense primarily revolves around his unique skill set.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that Taylor's recent absence due to injury has caused concerns in the Colts camp. Let's look at Taylor's injury status, what happened to the All-Pro RB and his potential return date.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, the plan is for Jonathan Taylor to return to action before the end of the season.

At the moment, Taylor's status is yet to be determined for his side's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the fact that Taylor hasn't been placed on injured reserve means that the Colts believe he will be available within four weeks.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor suffered a thumb injury during his side's 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Taylor was excellent in the game, scoring 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

However, at the end of the game, Taylor had to undergo surgery to fix his broken thumb. The recovery timeframe from such a surgery is typically three to five weeks.

The Indianapolis Colts will hope that Taylor can return before the end of the season, as the franchise has already dealt with numerous injuries in 2023. The most painful was rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury.

Richardson was already looking like a potential dual-threat star before sadly going down for the season. In his place, veteran career backup Gardner Minshew has steadied the ship.

Expand Tweet

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen believes Taylor can return to action in 2023. Hence, we won't be surprised if the Wisconsin alum plays a part in the Colts' late postseason push.

Taylor has appeared in seven games in 2023, rushing 100 times for 414 yards and four touchdowns. The versatile backfield star has also shown off his receiving skills, amassing 16 catches, 137 yards, and an additional score.

However, in the games that Taylor has missed, backup running back Zack Moss has been decent. Moss has amassed 751 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.