Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

The running back position is one of the most important in fantasy football. With so many good running backs available, starting the right one is important. In Week 12, fantasy managers may have to decide between Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins. But who is the better option?

Is Jonathan Taylor a good fantasy option?

Jonathan Taylor is a great fantasy option in Week 12 and in every week. The Indianapolis Colts starting running back is one of the top running backs in all of football.

Taylor gets plenty of carries, as he has gotten 20+ carries in five of his last six games, while he's rushed for 100+ yards in four of the eight games he's played this season.

This week, the Colts face the Lions, who allow less than 100 running yards per game, which will hurt Taylor's chances in Week 12, but he should still see plenty of carries.

Is J.K. Dobbins a good fantasy option in Week 12?

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 2 TDs last week. Source: Imagn

J.K. Dobbins, the starting running back of the Los Angeles Chargers, is a good fantasy option in Week 12.

Dobbins has gotten double-digit carries every game he's played this season and is good for 50+ rushing yards every week.

Dobbins is also a good red zone threat, as he's scored five touchdowns in the last four games.

Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins: Who Should I Start?

Sportskeeda's fantasy start/sit optimizer suggests that fantasy managers should start Jonathan Taylor over J.K. Dobbins in Week 12.

Fantasy projections

Detailed fantasy breakdowns

The tool projects Taylor gets 17.5 fantasy points in a full PPR league, while Dobbins gets 13.3 fantasy points.

The tool has Taylor rushing for 87.5 yards while likely getting a touchdown. He will also have 17 receiving yards.

Dobbins, meanwhile, is projected to rush for 57.5 yards while is also likely to find the endzone while adding 12 receiving yards.

Both running backs are good options in Week 12, but Taylor is the better option.

