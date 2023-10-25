Jonathan Taylor or Joe Mixon, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlooks for RBs in Week 8

Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon have had varied starts to the 2023 NFL fantasy football season, with both running backs performing slightly below par.

Taylor missed the first four weeks of the season after demanding a trade before being placed on the PUP list. Meanwhile, Mixon has suffered due to Bengals QB Joe Burrow's calf injury, which has plagued his season up to this point.

If you own both in fantasy football, who should you start in Week 8?

Is Jonathan Taylor a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looks set to reclaim his stake as the lead running back for the team following his return from the PUP list.

Taylor's usage has increased each week since he came back, and he had 21 total touches in Week 7's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor is ranked as RB51 in PPR scoring, having amassed 36.1 points in his three outings.

His teammate Zack Moss is currently RB5 in fantasy football, but the pair saw the same amount of carries last week (18). Taylor gained more yardage and YPA with his opportunities, which could lead to HC Shane Steichen presenting him with more touches going forward.

Taylor and the Colts face a difficult challenge in Week 8 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed 691 rushing yards to RBs this season, and the 4th fewest fantasy football points to the position.

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals offense as a whole have struggled to replicate their form from 2022 so far this campaign. Their 16.7 points per game is ranked as the 5th lowest total in the NFL, as opposed to 2022, when they averaged 25.7 - the 7th best in the league.

Mixon is the clear RB1 in Cincinnati and is RB23 in PPR scoring, having gained 69 points this term. Mixon has 366 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards but only one touchdown to his name so far. He should be presented with plenty of scoring chances, though, as the Bengals let RB2 Samaje Perine leave in free agency and the youthful backfield has yet to challenge Mixon's starting berth.

The Bengals travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, the team with one of the toughest defenses. The 49ers have allowed the 12th fewest fantasy football points to RBs in 2023 and have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game. Only the Philadelphia Eagles (69.2) and the Detroit Lions (76.3) have allowed fewer yards per game than San Francisco's 79.3.

Jonathan Taylor vs Joe Mixon: Who to start in Week 8?

If you own both Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon in fantasy, refer to our start/sit analyzer to help you decide who to start in Week 8.

Our analyzer says you should lean towards Jonathan Taylor in Week 8 if you're unsure who to start. While Taylor may split carries with Zack Moss and Mixon will be a sole starter, Taylor's matchup versus the Saints is more favorable on paper than Mixon's versus the 49ers.

