Jonathan Taylor or Josh Jacobs: Which RB should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Two proven workhorses - Jonathan Taylor (Colts) and Josh Jacobs (Packers) - are again near the top of fantasy draft boards heading into 2025. Both backs project as every-week starters with strong workloads, which leaves managers with the real question: if you’re on the clock and both are there, who should you take for the season?

Is Jonathan Taylor a good pick in Fantasy Football 2025?

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Taylor remains the centerpiece of Indianapolis’ offense and a reliable touchdown finisher. According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, he’s projected for 244 fantasy points on 1,275 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 28 receptions, 209 receiving yards, and 1 receiving TD.

Per FantasyPros.com, Taylor’s ADP is 21 overall (RB9) in standard formats and 18 overall (RB9) in PPR. In most 10–12 team leagues, that slots him into the Round 2 range. The profile is what you’d expect: heavy rush volume, double-digit TD potential, and just enough receiving to keep his weekly floor solid.

Is Josh Jacobs a good pick in Fantasy Football 2025?

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Jacobs heads into his second season with Green Bay after starting all 17 games in 2024. The Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation projects him for 241 fantasy points with 1,074 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs, 42 receptions, 325 receiving yards, and 0 receiving TDs.

His market cost reflects confidence in the role. Per FantasyPros.com, Jacobs’ ADP is 15 overall (RB7) in standard and 16 overall (RB8) in PPR - typically early-to-mid Round 2, with occasional late Round 1 grabs depending on draft flow. The receiving volume (projected 42 catches) is the differentiator here, giving Jacobs a steady weekly path to points even when rushing efficiency swings.

Who should you draft between Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs in 2025?

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

The projections are razor close - Taylor 244 vs. Jacobs 241 fantasy points - so format and roster build should drive the tiebreaker. In standard scoring, Taylor holds the slight edge thanks to more projected rushing yards and touchdowns, and his slightly later ADP gives him better value on draft boards. He offers the steadier floor as a pure rusher who is likely to continue carrying a heavy workload for Indianapolis.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook

In PPR leagues, Jacobs’ advantage comes from his projected receiving volume. With over 40 catches expected, he provides more week-to-week stability even if his rushing totals don’t always match Taylor’s. That passing game role makes him a safer option in full-PPR formats, where consistent receptions can outweigh touchdown dependency.

Verdict: Draft Jonathan Taylor in standard formats for his rushing upside and value, but lean toward Josh Jacobs in PPR for his stronger receiving role.

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

