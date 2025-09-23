Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley are two running backs with plenty of experience at the top of the mountain when it comes to fantasy football. However, for those lucky enough to have both plus a player they'd rather play over one of the two, they could find themselves stuck at a crossroads. Here's a look at both players and a recommendation for Week 4.
Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley: Who should you start?
Jonathan Taylor fantasy outlook for Week 4
Jonathan Taylor is coming off his highest scoring week of the year, making it enticing to start him in Week 4. However, chasing points in fantasy football is a dangerous strategy. However, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, chasing points will be at least moderately successful.
Taylor is expected to earn 93.4 rushing yards on the ground with an 80% chance of a touchdown. He is also likely to get work through the air with 2.1 receptions for 15.3 yards with a 10% chance at a touchdown. Put simply, don't expect a no-show this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's worthy of starting as an RB2.
Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook for Week 4
Saquon Barkley is projected to earn plenty of points this week, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Barkley is expected to earn 99.9 yards on the ground with a 60% chance of a touchdown. He'll also get work through the air, according to projections.
Barkley is in line for 3.6 receptions for 24.5 yards and a 20% chance at a touchdown. With those numbers, he is worthy of starting in your lineup as a high-end RB2 or an RB1.
Jonathan Taylor vs Saquon Barkley final verdict
Having both Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley is an embarrassment of riches, but more money, more problems. Thanks to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, there is a solution. It will be moderately close, but starting Barkley is the best move with 20.9 points projected, compared to Taylor's 17.9 points.
Taylor is due to face the Los Angeles Rams, who were able to keep Barkley in check in Week 3. Expect at least some slowdown from Taylor in Week 4.
It would be the running back's biggest performance of the season thus far, reversing a downward trend over the first three weeks.
Of course, as they say with stocks, buy low and sell high, which means starting Barkley after a slow game is likely to pay dividends. The Philadelphia Eagles are not likely to need a massive comeback in Week 4 like they needed in Week 3. As such, expect more carries and opportunities for Barkley this week, which is likely to lead to more points.
