Jonathon Brooks injury history: Did Panthers make huge mistake in drafting risk-prone RB?

The Carolina Panthers selected Jonathon Brooks as the first running back off the draft board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks will join a Carolina offense led by last year's first-overall pick Bryce Young.

Ahead of Brooks' debut in the NFL, a number of people have been critical about his injury history. This article will examine whether the Panthers made a mistake drafting the University of Texas product.

Jonathon Brooks’ injury history

Jonathon Brooks was a vital part of the University of Texas offense during his collegiate football career. The Texans regularly handed him the ball and let him cook opposing defenses.

However, in one of those games, Brooks suffered a scary injury. It was in a November 2023 game against TCU when Brooks went down in the second half.

It was later discovered that the RB1 had suffered a Grade 3 Knee ACL Tear. He ended up missing the remainder of his last collegiate season, which might have plummeted his draft stock.

What can you expect from Jonathon Brooks in 2024?

The Carolina Panthers ignored the noise around Jonathon Brooks and picked him in the second round for a reason. The Hallettsville, Texas-born runner has a penchant for the spectacular, and new head coach Dave Canales is on to something.

We expect Brooks to get a lot of touches on Canales' offense pending when Bryce Young becomes more comfortable extending plays. Brooks is a stellar safety blanket for a willing quarterback, and his skill can't be understated.

Of course, there will be questions about Brooks' durability, especially after his season-ending ACL injury. However, as long as the Panthers handle him with care, they'll have a potentially generational running back on their roster for the next half-decade and then some.

Moreover, the Carolina Panthers are in dire need of fresh players on their roster, especially after finishing last in the NFL standings during the ill-fated 2023 season. They've done a great job with their coaching hires and an average job during the most recent NFL Draft. Let's see how they perform in the upcoming season.