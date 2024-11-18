Jonathon Brooks Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook: Should Panthers RB be a priority add?

The Carolina Panthers drafted rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Despite Brooks tearing his ACL last year at Texas, the Panthers bet on his talent and potential.

To begin his rookie season, Brooks was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list while recovering from his injury. As a result, Brooks has missed the first half of the season.

Brooks was activated on Nov. 6, a few days before the Panthers' game against the New York Giants in Germany. But he didn't make his debut.

Starting running back Chuba Hubbard had a career game, rushing for a career-high 153 yards in the Panthers' overtime win.

Jonathon Brooks waiver wire fantasy outlook for Week 12

Jonathon Brooks during NFL Combine - Portraits - Source: Getty

No, Jonathon Brooks should not be a priority in fantasy football for the remainder of the season. Chuba Hubbard will be the team's RB1 going forward, as he inked a four-year, $33.2 million extension, with $15 million guaranteed on Nov. 7.

With Hubbard getting paid that kind of money, there is no way that he won't receive the bulk of the load in the backfield.

Brooks shouldn't be a priority addition either because he has yet to get a snap on the field and will likely be used gradually.

Ahead of being activated before the Panthers' game against the Giants, Brooks said he is ready to take on whatever role the team gives him.

"I mean, I feel like whatever is thrown at me, I'm going to handle it," Brooks said. "Whether that's a good amount of plays, whether it's not as many, I'm going to give my best effort on each play and just try to be a good teammate and help the team as best as I can."

The Panthers had this past week off. With the team having a bye and returning to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, there is a chance Brooks gets meaningful snaps.

ESPN has Brooks listed as RB2 for the Panthers, with Miles Sanders (who is listed as doubtful) listed as RB3.

Brooks could soon emerge as a valuable addition, depending on his usage in the coming weeks.

