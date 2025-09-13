Jonnu Smith or Evan Engram or Hunter Henry: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Jonnu Smith, Evan Engram and Hunter Henry are tight ends waiting for the opportunity to shine whenever their teams are struggling to find the star wide receivers. Smith went from sharing touches with Tyreek Hill to playing alongside DK Metcalf, while Engram has Courtland Sutton and Henry welcomed Stefon Diggs in the offseason.

They are mid-to-low-end tight ends with the chance to elevate their game whenever the teams require them to, and this week could present them with good opportunities to do so. If you're a fantasy manager wondering which of these three you should pick, stay tuned.

Is Jonnu Smith a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Jonnu Smith showed off his safe hands in Week 1, as Aaron Rodgers targeted him six times. While he caught five passes, Smith only had 15 yards to show for it. On the other hand, he scored a touchdown that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets 34-32.

Rodgers demonstrated that he can turn to Smith to make a play and his presence may be needed against a solid Seattle Seahawks defense.

Is Evan Engram a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Evan Engram had a discreet outing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, only grabbing three passes for 21 yards. He's the new kid in the block and is going through the adaptation process, which is why his numbers are expected to go higher by the week.

The Denver Broncos will clash with the Indianapolis Colts, a team that stopped the Dolphins' offense in Week 1. Engram could step up if Sutton, Marvin Mims or Troy Franklin struggle to find rhythm.

Is Hunter Henry a good pick for Week 2 fantasy football?

Hunter Henry had a solid season debut with the New England Patriots, catching four passes on eight targets for 66 yards in the 20-13 loss to the new-look Las Vegas Raiders. Henry posted solid numbers considering that Kayshon Bouttle, Stefon Diggs and TreVeyon Henderson caught six passes each.

The Patriots will clash with the Dolphins in Week 2, trying to cause more damage to Mike McDaniel's defense to get the first win of the season.

Who to pick between Jonnu Smith, Evan Engram and Hunter Henry?

Evan Engram is the best option.

According to Sportkeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool, Evan Engram is the right pick among the three options. Despite having the slowest start, he's projected to make a bigger impact this week with 10.2 fantasy points.

