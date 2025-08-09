Jonnu Smith fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Pro Bowl TE after being traded to Steelers?

Jonnu Smith is in an interesting situation ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. He is coming off of his career-best season with the Miami Dolphins last year, but he is now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his role is likely to change. Here's where the veteran tight end's fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Steelers TE Jonnu Smith in 2025?

Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith profiles as an extremely risky tight end to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts after transitioning to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL offseason. He demonstrated elite upside last season with the Miami Dolphins, including making it to the Pro Bowl, but his role will be drastically different this year.

The veteran dominated the positional snaps for the Dolphins last season, but this year he will need to compete with Pat Freiermuth for his potential workload. This gives him a dangerously low floor, but few tight ends have as much upside as Smith in the later stages of fantasy drafts.

Jonnu Smith fantasy outlook in 2025

Smith broke out in a major way last year, finishing as the overall TE4 after never having finished better than TE10 in any of his previous seasons. He will get the opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers this year in a Steelers offense that lacks established receiving weapons, which suggests a fair amount of upside for his fantasy outlook.

The biggest issue for Smith this year is the presence of Pat Freiermuth, who has been serving as the starting tight end in Pittsburgh. It's unclear how the snaps and targets will be dividied between the two of them, but it's surely possible that the Steelers will run a large number of two-TE sets, especially with Arthur Smith calling the plays.

Is Jonnu Smith a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Smith would likely be considered one of the top overall tight ends to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts if he remained with the Dolphins, but this is not the case. His massive season last year turned him into an elite option for the position, but switching teams to the Steelers makes him significantly more risky.

Many unknowns surround Smith's fantasy outlook, makingl him difficult to trust for weekly fantasy lineups. His excellent TE4 finish last year still gives him upside, so he could be an interesting sleeper candidate in the later stages of the draft this year.

Where should you draft Jonnu Smith this year?

Smith vs Likely vs Freiermuth

Smith currently ranks as the 147th overall player and TE18 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This meas that he prifles as a TE2 for many rosters and can be targeted in the later rounds of most drafts.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Smith in favor of his Steelers teammate Pat Freiermuth as his recent results suggest more upside. He is also the preferred pick to Isaiah Likely, who is also in a positional workload battle with own team as well.

