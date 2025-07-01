Jonnu Smith replacements: Top 4 tight ends that Dolphins should pursue after Steelers trade

Jonnu Smith only spent one season with the Miami Dolphins as he's set to continue his journeyman career in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Smith was a steady safety blanket for Tua Tagovailoa in his sole season with the Dolphins, and he was crucial in the team's postseason push.

However, with Miami trading Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey away for Minkah Fitzpatrick, they are now in the market for a replacement. Let's look at four players that could step into Smith's shoes and potentially take the Dolphins back to the playoffs.

Top 4 tight ends that Miami Dolphins should pursue after trading Jonnu Smith

4. Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer is firmly behind Brock Bowers on the Las Vegas Raiders depth chart, and he could be a shrewd addition to the Dolphins' offense. Meyer could be available for a Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Mayer could serve as a big bodied option for Tua Tagovailoa. He is young, athletic and has something to prove after he was relegated to backup RB duties following the arrival of Brock Bowers in Las Vegas.

3. Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys

Luke Schoonmaker is a Dallas Cowboys fan favorite and one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. However, the ever-revolving offensive position door in Dallas means the Cowboys could part with Schoonmaker for the right price.

Luke Schoonmaker could be a great replacement for Jonnu Smith due to his potential to develop as a pass catcher and blocker. The Dolphins could test Dallas' resolve by offering a Round 6 pick in next year's draft.

2. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears drafted Colston Loveland early in the 2025 draft, which leaves questions about Cole Kmet's role on offense. The Miami Dolphins could use this as a sign to get their next TE1.

Kmet has amassed at least 50 catches in three of his five seasons, which are solid numbers for his position. He could be available for a Day 2 pick, as the Dolphins look to secure a younger replacement for Jonnu Smith.

1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts is one of the most talked-about tight ends in the NFL. The Falcons' pass catcher was once tipped as the next great TE in football, but he's so far failed to live up to such lofty expectations.

The trade rumors around Pitts have been at an all-time high in 2025. The Miami Dolphins might thus need to act fast and make a deal with the Falcons. A Day 1 pick or a few late-rounders might do the trick and get Pitts on his way to Miami.

