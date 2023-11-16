Jordan Addison or Tank Dell: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 11?

Jordan Addison and Tank Dell are two of the best rookie wide receivers. Addison is scoring touchdowns with astonishing frequency, while Dell has helped revitalize a stagnant passing offense with his explosiveness. It's very possible, given their ADP, that fantasy managers have both and may need to consider one versus the other this week.

Should you start Jordan Addison?

Is Jordan Addison a good fantasy pick?

Jordan Addison is proving to be a very good pick. Even in a rookie receiver class that is proving to be pretty solid, Addison stands out with his prolific touchdown output.

Thanks to Justin Jefferson's injury, his outlook is sky-high right now. Even with the injuries to two quarterbacks, Addison has still been pretty reliable. He hasn't scored less than 10 PPR fantasy points since Week 4. Even with Jefferson potentially on the way back, Addison remains a strong play.

The Denver Broncos have allowed the 12th-fewest points to opposing wide receivers this year. However, Addison stands to do pretty well despite that. Jefferson is potentially going to return this week, which means Patrick Surtain will cover him and not Addison, most likely.

That could leave Addison free to put up points. With more chemistry than Jefferson has with new quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Addison could have a strong day again in Week 11.

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy pick?

Tank Dell is also proving to be a pretty good fantasy pick, although he is one that comes with some risk. He's been pretty up and down all year, with some games showcasing him as C.J. Stroud's favorite target and others where he falls by the wayside.

Is Tank Dell good for fantasy?

He has tremendous upside, but the Houston Texans' offense has a lot of mouths that can be fed in the passing game. Dell has to contend with Nico Collins, Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz. Any one of those could be the top target any given week.

That hurts Dell's value, but anyone starting him is likely banking on the big play that he's more than capable of providing. He has a low floor but a high ceiling, so he's a bit of a boom or bust player.

This week, he's up against the Arizona Cardinals. They're giving up the 13th-fewest points to wide receivers this year, so it's not a tremendously favorable matchup.

Jordan Addison vs Tank Dell: Who should I start?

You should probably lean towards Jordan Addison this week. The two receivers have comparable matchups in fantasy football, but Addison is a far safer pick. They're both below another player on the depth chart, but Addison is safer.

Jefferson may or may not play in Week 11, which would boost Addison to WR1 status. Tank Dell, on the other hand, could be anywhere from WR1 to WR3, and that carries a lot of risk.

ESPN projects Dell to score 13.2, which is more than Addison's projected total. There's always a chance that Dell scores a very high amount, but there's an equal chance he puts up a bit of a dud. This late in the season, it's probably better to be safe than sorry.

