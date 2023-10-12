Jordan Addison vs Adam Thielen: Who to start in fantasy football in Week 6?

Jordan Addison and Adam Thielen head into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season as excellent fantasy options. Despite being at opposite ends of their careers, both WRs have proven they've got what it takes to be a valuable fantasy football asset.

Addison has shone as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings alongside Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, Thielen, a long-time Viking, joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency and has been one of the surprise stars of 2023.

If you own both in fantasy football, you may struggle to decide which to start in Week 6.

Is Jordan Addison a good fantasy football pick in Week 6?

The Minnesota Vikings took Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and immediately thrust himself toward the upper echelons of the Vikings' WR depth chart.

Addison's fantasy value has shot up this week as Justin Jefferson was placed on IR, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

Addison currently ranks as WR30 in PPR scoring, having put up 61.9 points so far this season. He's racked up 19 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns after building an instant connection with QB Kirk Cousins.

Addison may end up as the Vikings' top receiving option with Jefferson out, and Minnesota travels to Chicago to face a poor Bears team in Week 6.

The Bears have allowed the 20th most fantasy points to WRs in 2023, and they've allowed 31.4 points per game, an amount only topped by two teams.

Is Adam Thielen a good fantasy football pick in Week 6?

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen has been one of the surprise packages in the NFL since joining the team from the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 offseason.

Thielen has ranked as WR10 in PPR scoring, clocking up 98 points over five weeks. Thielen has 38 receptions for 394 yards and three scores as he's been rookie QB Bryce Young's favorite target.

As the Panthers sit at 0-5 heading into their Week 5 clash with the Miami Dolphins, expect the game script to see them behind early and having to throw to play catch-up.

Despite being one of the most electrifying teams in history, the Dolphins have allowed the 8th most fantasy points to WRs in 2023 as teams throw the ball often to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Their defense has allowed 27 points per game, the 7th most in the league.

Jordan Addison vs Adam Thielen: Who to start in fantasy football Week 6?

If you own both Jordan Addison and Adam Thielen in fantasy football and are unsure who to start, check out our start/sit analyzer to assist you.

Our analyzer recommends starting Adam Thielen in Week 6 if you own both. Thielen has had consistent targets from rookie Bryce Young, while Addison may be competing with K.J. Osborn for targets with the Vikings. Minnesota are also heavy favorites over the Chicago Bears, so they could stop throwing the ball earlier on.

