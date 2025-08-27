Jordan Love or C.J. Stroud: Which QB should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025? 

Both Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud have emerged as two of the most exciting quarterbacks in all of football over the past two seasons. Whereas Love spent the first few years of his career learning and developing behind future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, Stroud was thrown into the NFL style of game right away.

Since becoming the starter of the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans respectively, the story is quite similar between Love and Stroud to this point. Both individuals were amazing in their first year as a starter and struggled somewhat with inconsistency, turnovers, and decision making in their second campaign.

For Love, he saw his passing total decrease by 770 yards. Meanwhile, Stroud saw his interceptions total increase from five to 12, in addition to a sharp yardage decline as well. Due to this, you may be unsure which quarterback to target in fantasy football this year if both are still on the board in your draft.

Let's take a look at who you should target.

Jordan Love fantasy football outlook

NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn

Love is an exciting quarterback with a major arm, top accuracy, and strong mobility as well. However, should you select Love in fantasy football this year, know that turnovers are part of the high-risk, high-reward style of game that he plays. He has back to back seasons with double digit interceptions (11) and three or more fumbles each year as well.

In fantasy football, Love has finishes as the QB5 and the QB17 over the past two seasons. Fantasy Pros is projecting Love as the QB17 this year.

C.J. Stroud fantasy football outlook

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Stroud is an extremely accurate quarterback who also has a big arm, good mobility, and top decision making. His fantasy football stock does take a slight decline this year as there are questions about the skill position players around him, namely Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Joe Mixon all either leaving the club or being injured to start the year.

Stroud has finished as the QB11 and the QB18 over the past two NFL seasons. He is currently being projected by Fantasy Pros as the QB19 this year.

Jordan Love or C.J. Stroud: Who should you draft?

We used Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football draft predictor to see whether advanced analytics point toward you selecting Jordan Love or C.J. Stroud this year.

Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Predictor

According to the predictor, Love and Stroud have similar statistical outlooks this year. However, Stroud appears to be the slightly stronger fantasy football option in 2025.

To this point, Love and Stroud have had one season in the QB1 range and another in the QB2 range as well. In 2025, both quarterbacks should be viewed as safe QB2's with weekly QB1 upside.

