Jordan Love fantasy outlook 2025: Is Packers QB a safe pick after lackluster 2024 season?

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love took a statistical step back in 2024 from both a passing and rushing perspective. After a dominant 2023 campaign where he finished as the QB5 in fantasy football and had 4,159 passing yards, 247 rushing yards, 36 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, Love regressed in all major categories except for interceptions.

Ad

Although multiple difficult injuries (knee, elbow) likely contributed to these struggles for portions of the year, Love finished the 2024 season with 3,389 passing yards, 83 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. With those statistics, Love finished the 2024 fantasy football season as the QB17 with 244.86 points (16.32 points per game).

The Packers offensive unit has undergone some drastic changes this offseason. With WR Christian Watson likely not available for much of the 2025 season due to injury, the Packers decided to add two wide receivers in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Texas Longhorns Matthew Golden and TCU Horned Frogs Savion Williams should give Love some more receiving skill on the outside this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Jordan Love bounce back after disappointing 2024 season?

There are legitimate concerns about Love's decision making and his tendency to force passes into difficult windows at times. However, Love is a top QB talent in the NFL who has a major arm, great accuracy, and top mobility.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Should you select Love this summer in your fantasy football league, you will be getting a high ceiling, low floor option at the QB position. Love's lowest points total last year (when playing the majority of the contest) was Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he finished with only 6.74 points. On the flip side, his most impressive performance came in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings when he had 31.16 points.

Love is currently being ranked as the No. 17 QB available in fantasy football drafts this year, according to Fantasy Pros. Although he may be inconsistent at times, Love is being drafted far below where he would rank based purely on talent. For fantasy football purposes, Love has high-end QB1 upside in 2025, despite being taken in drafts as a low-end QB2, and should be a target for your team this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.