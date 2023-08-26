Jordan Love fantasy outlook: Should you draft Packers QB in 2023?

Jordan Love will finally get his opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season. The talented prospect has been patiently waiting for three years, serving as the primary backup for Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, a new era in Green Bay begins with Love.

While the NFL world is curious to see how he handles his highly-anticipated opportunity, Love makes for an interesting quarterback option in fantasy football. He carries significant risk due to his inexperience but also holds plenty of upside in a favorable offense.

Jordan Love's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Jordan Love was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was chosen to be the eventual starter, giving him massive shoes to fill before ever playing an NFL game.

He will be the immediate successor to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Time will tell if the Packers can produce three consecutive legendary quarterbacks, but for now, Love will turn his focus to the 2023 NFL season.

It's difficult to accurately predict what to expect from him, especially in fantasy football, considering his inexperience. He's made just one start in three years, so he can basically be viewed as a fantasy rookie.

In addition to the Packers' incredible history of developing quarterbacks, several factors work in Love's favor for his fantasy outlook. In particular, he's surrounded by a talented group of offensive weapons, including Aaron Jones and Christian Watson.

He also gets the benefit of playing six games against NFC North opponents featuring three relatively bad defenses.

Jones' ground game in tandem with A.J. Dillon should open up passing lanes for Love. Jones is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, giving Love a reliable outlet for easy completions. Watson flashed elite WR1 potential last year during his rookie season, as well as being one of the best statistical deep threats in the NFL.

All things considered, Jordan Love enters the 2023 fantasy football season with a wide range of possible outcomes. His ceiling is relatively high due to his offensive environment, but his floor is also low due to his inexperience.

Is Jordan Love a good pick in Football Football this year?

What makes any fantasy football player a good pick or not is highly dependent upon where they are selected during a draft. The role they are potentially filling on their fantasy roster also plays a major impact on their value.

Jordan Love is an excellent choice in the proper fantasy scenario, but his overall expectations need to be appropriately managed.

In traditional season-long formats, Love profiles as a high-upside option in a QB2 role. This makes him a solid starter in 2QB and Superflex formats when paired with a higher-ranked option with more reliability.

In standard formats that start just one quarterback, he's one of the best bench stashes available due to his relative upside during the 2023 NFL season.

Where Love holds the most fantasy football value is in Dynasty leagues where his theoretical developments and improvements over time can be rewarded. Dynasty formats allow fantasy managers to keep the same roster for several years, increasing the value of young players projected to be better in the future when they gain experience.

Love is still worth a shot in season-long leagues, but using him as a QB1 is probably not worth the gamble. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't pay off for managers willing to take the risk, but he's much better utilized as a QB2, especially in a Dynasty.

Where should you draft Jordan Love this year?

Jordan Love currently ranks as the QB26 and 159th overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he's being selected as a solid QB2 or extremely valuable QB3 in most fantasy drafts.

If a manager is lucky enough to have Love as their third-string quarterback, they are likely loaded at the position or facing major deficiencies in other roster spots.

Love currently holds a similar ADP to some risky veterans for the 2023 NFL season, including Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford. Both have major concerns this year and it's unclear if Murray will be able to play at all.

The two veterans also play in relatively weak offenses and face off against a more challenging division than the Packers. This gives Love more upside.

The Packers' new quarterback also receives a similar ADP to some rookie quarterbacks, such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. While Love's NFL experience in regular-season games is similar to a rookie's, spending three years learning from Aaron Rodgers theoretically serves as a major benefit. He's also surrounded by stronger weapons than the two highly-drafted rookies.

Jordan Love makes for an excellent late-round target on draft day to add depth to fantasy rosters. If he quickly reaches his potential, he could be a potential steal.

