Jordan Love vs Aaron Rodgers: Comparing Packers QB's $200,000,000 extension to Jets star's $150,800,000 deal in 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love took over as Green Bay's full-time starting quarterback last season.

After the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft for Love, he sat behind Aaron Rodgers as the team's backup for his first three seasons with the franchise.

This past season, he led the Packers to a 9-8 record, throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of passes.

The Packers made the playoffs as a wildcard team and were able to upset the Dallas Cowboys before falling short to the San Francisco 49ers. After exercising his fifth-year option, Love signed a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, keeping him under salary for the 2024 season.

With a possible extension on the table this off-season, Spotrac has projected Love to land a four-year $200 million contract extension with $150 million guaranteed.

How does Jordan Love's projected $200 million contract stack up next to Aaron Rodgers' current contract?

While Spotrac projected Jordan Love to receive a four-year $200 million contract extension, it doesn't mean he will necessarily get a deal with those numbers. He could get a more or less lucrative contract.

But how does that contract projection compare to former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' contract?

In 2022, Rodgers signed a three-year $150.8 million contract extension with the Packers. After being traded to the New York Jets last off-season, Rodgers agreed to a reworked contract with the Jets.

His current deal is for 3-years, $112.5 million. That averages to $37.5 million a season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Love's contract would be $12.5 million more annually than Rodgers. That is also due to the timing of the contract. Since Rodgers was extended in 2022, and with Love possibly getting a deal in 2024, the salary cap has risen in the last two seasons, resulting in a much larger number for Love.

Love is also only 25 years old, while Rodgers is 40. The Packers would be paying for the future, while the Jets are paying Rodgers just until 2026.

When you compare the numbers of the contracts, it's no surprise to see Love having a higher average as he is much younger.