Jordan Love vs. Gardner Minshew: Who to start in Week 14?

As we enter Week 14 of the NFL season, millions of fantasy leagues are reaching their climax, with playoffs either being finalized this week or next week in most formats.

Making sure you select the right quarterback each and every week is pivotal to success, as in most formats your QB likely will accumulate the most points for your squad. You have to consider a variety of things when picking who to start, including the playing level of the player in question, his team and the opposition he's facing.

So, if you own both Jordan Love and Gardner Minshew heading into Week 14, who should you start?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is arguably the most in-a-groove player in the NFL right now, having led his team to back-to-back upset wins over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

After a slow start, Love has progressed well as the Packers cope with losing Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets during the offseason.

Love has passed for 2,866 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for 231 yards and a further two scores.

In fantasy realms, Love is QB9, having amassed 231.8 points with an average of 19.3 points per game. This puts him ahead of the likes of Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

Love and the Packers (6-6) take on their NFC rivals New York Giants in Week 14, as they vie for a playoff berth.

The Giants have allowed 228.3 passing yards per game this year, with just 11 teams allowing more. They also allow an average of 16.1 fantasy points per game to QBs, which is league average.

Is Gardner Minshew a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Is Gardner Minshew a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew has put his team in a playoff position after filling in for rookie Anthony Richardson. Richardson played just four games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery and allowing Minshew to start.

The Colts (7-5) are in a wild-card playoff position, but sit just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars who lead the AFC South.

Minshew led the Colts to a memorable comeback win over their division rivals Tennessee Titans putting Indy in the thick of the AFC playoff battle.

Expand Tweet

After sitting to begin the year, Minshew is QB23 in fantasy realms amassing 137.6 fantasy points. Despite the low ranking, his 12.5 ppg is higher than the likes of Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints.

Minshew has totaled 2,284 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also added 52 yards and three more scores rushing.

In Week 14, Minshew and the Colts take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also starting a backup quarterback. Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, leaving Jake Browning to play the rest of the year.

The Bengals are allowing 254.3 passing yards per game, with only five teams allowing more. They also allow the 5th most fantasy points per game at 18.8.

Jordan Love vs Gardner Minshew: Who to start in Week 14?

If you own both Jordan Love and Gardner Minshew in fantasy but can only start one, use our start/sit analyzer to help decide who to pick.

Jordan Love vs. Gardner Minshew: Who to start in Week 14?

Our analyzer says to start Jordan Love over Gardner Minshew in Week 14. Love is red hot, so would be tough to drop, even if he has a slightly tougher matchup than Minshew.

Joe Mixon or Travis Etienne? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for MNF