Jordan Travis injury: Details on Jets QB's devastating moment with FSU which led to early retirement 

Jordan Travis was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft last year. He likely would have been picked much higher than that following his excellent college football career with the Florida State Seminoles, but a severe injury in his final season left questions about his overall outlook.

Ad

The quarterback prospect spent his entire rookie season rehabbing his leg while spending the year on the injured list. Many were antiipating that he would eventually return to the team, potentially at 2025 NFL training camp, but that is no longer the case.

Travis shockingly announced his retirement recently in a statement with the Jets, accoridng to CBS Sports. He explained that his leg never properly responded to the ongoing treatment and he eventually took the advice to retire from his NFL career before it ever really got started. His injury with the Seminoles in 2023 proved not only to be season-ending, but one that would end his career.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis stated:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I gave eveything I had to the rehab process, but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we had hoped. After much prayer and consultation ... I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

Jordan Travis will be just 25 years old when the new season kicks off, so this is devastating news for the young quarterback. The injury occured in a game against North Alabama amid his impressive 2023 season. He still finished in fifth-place for the Heisman Trophy voting, despite his year being cut short.

Ad

Travis continued:

"It's crazy how fast life can change. This is not the ending I had ever imagined."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The quarterback is clearly devastated by the way things played out, especially considering his elite upside. His Heisman-worthy performances in his final collegiate year demonstrated that he could have a bright future in the NFL, but it all came crahsing down before he ever got the opportunity to prove it.

For what it's worth, according to Fox Sports, Jordan Travis' agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN that the Jets "tried to rush" the quarterback back from his injury rehab. He was apparently optimistic that his client would be ready for the 2025 season, but Jackson blamed the franchise for what eventually resulted in Travis' setback in his recovery. General Manager Darren Mougey reportedly declined to comment on the situation.

Ad

Jets QB situation following Jordan Travis retirement

Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis was potentially in the New York jets' future plans when they selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft. They likely knew that his injury would require an extensive rehab process, but with Aaron Rodgers on their roster, they had plenty of time to develop him as an option in later years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This is no longer the situation following his retirement, which interestingly came just days after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets elected not to pick a quarterback this year, despite having opportunities to do so. They will move forward in the offseason with Justin Fields as their projected starter, Tyrod Taylor as their expected back-up, and Adrian Martinez in a depth role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.