Josh Allen contract extension: How much will the star LB earn with Jaguars after mammoth $150,000,000 deal?

Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Josh Allen just got paid. According to reports, the two-time Pro Bowler has signed a five-year, $150 million deal, which includes $88 million in guaranteed fees. Allen has been rewarded for his loyalty and stellar performances for the Jaguars since getting drafted in 2019.

It's important to remember that Allen was placed on the franchise tag earlier in the off-season. He was set to earn $24 million in 2024 had he played on that tender. However, the Jaguars have gone a couple of steps further by extending the contract of one of the most important players on their roster.

How much has Josh Allen earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Allen has earned $33,674,951 in his five-year NFL career. The outside linebacker has spent the entirety of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is one of the franchise's most important players.

Allen was drafted by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft early in the first round. He promptly signed a four-year rookie deal, worth a fully guaranteed $21.8 million, which included a $14.6 million signing bonus.

Of course, the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option at the soonest possible time, ensuring that Allen stayed contracted to the franchise.

Josh Allen is one of the best linebackers in the NFL

Josh Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler, with his latest Pro Bowl nod coming in the 2023 NFL season.

Allen is a sack master and has accumulated 45.0 sacks in his five-year NFL career. The versatile linebacker has also stuffed the stat sheet and regularly records over 50 tackles and pass deflections during the regular season.

He holds numerous Jaguars records, including but not limited to the most sacks by a rookie in a season with 10.5. He's also the first Jaguars rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl (in 2019) and most sacks in a season with 17.5 (in 2023).

Allen will aim to help the Jaguars become regular postseason contenders in the coming years.

Is Josh Allen the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL?

Yes, Allen is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Here's a list of the top five paid players at his position:

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars: $30,000,000 Brian Burns, New York Giants: $28,200,000 T. J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,002,750 Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears: $24,500,000 Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans: $24,500,000