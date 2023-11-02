Josh Allen injury update: Latest on Bills QB for Fantasy Football Week 9

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what should be a fantastic Sunday Night Football game, but Buffalo fans should be worried about their quarterback's health, as Allen popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a right shoulder injury.

If Allen is out for the game, it becomes nearly impossible for the Bills to beat the Bengals, who's also a very strong team.

Josh Allen Injury Update

The quarterback popped up on the Bills' injury report for the Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals as a result of his right shoulder injury, which affects his throwing motion.

Allen is listed as questionable and there's no designation or even any signal for the team to place him on the injured reserve. He played a normal game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday and showed no signs of injury, which makes the situation even more weird.

What happened to Josh Allen?

He suffered a tackle next to the sideline against the New York Giants during Week 6's Sunday Night Football, and he fell over his right shoulder. He got up limping a bit and trying to ease up before moving into the blue tent to make a bigger check.

Josh Allen later returned to the game and was able to lead two wins for the Buffalo Bills after the injury, also with a 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7. This is the first time that the quarterback has appeared on the injury report with his right shoulder injury.

When will Josh Allen return?

At this point, it's unclear whether he'll even miss a game. Since his status was listed as questionable for an injury that happened three weeks ago, it's unclear whether this was done just out of precaution or if he's really hurt and could miss one or two games.

There's no way to sugarcoat the fact that, if Allen misses the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it will be almost impossible for Buffalo to walk away for a win. He's the one player they can't afford to miss any time.