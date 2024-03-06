Josh Allen Jaguars contract: How much will LB earn after being franchise tagged?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen is one of the best players in his position. The Kentucky alum has been with the Jaguars since his rookie year and has earned two Pro Bowl nods in his NFL career.

According to reports, the Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Allen before the 2024 NFL season. That means Allen will earn a $24 million salary in 2024, giving the Jaguars ample time to work out a long-term extension with the star linebacker.

However, if both parties do not agree a new contract by Jul. 15, 2024, Allen will play on the tag in the 2024 NFL season.

Josh Allen's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Allen has earned $33,674,951 in his five-year NFL career. He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signed a four-year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is worth a fully guaranteed $21.8 million.

Allen was among the best Jaguars performers in the 2023 NFL season. The Kentucky product was among the few Jaguars stars who can reflect on having a decent season in 2023-24.

He ended the season with 17.5 sacks, a career best and franchise record for most sacks. His performances earned him the second Pro Bowl nod in his young NFL career.

Josh Allen's NFL career timeline

Allen enjoyed a stellar college career at the University of Kentucky, making him a highly touted prospect entering the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a pressing need for the linebacker position heading into the draft and selected Allen with the seventh overall pick.

Since joining the Jaguars, Allen has become one of the league's best outside linebackers. He has earned two Pro Bowl nods and broken numerous Jaguars franchise records.

Such records include the most sacks by a rookie in a season, 10.5 in 2019, the first rookie in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl and the most sacks in a season, 17.5 in 2023.

Players with franchise tags in 2024 ft. Josh Allen

Here's a look at the players with franchise tags ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

Baltimore Ravens - Justin Madubuike, DT

Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns, LB

Chicago Bears - Jaylon Johnson, CB

Indianapolis Colts - Michael Pittman Jr., WR

Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen, LB

Kansas City Chiefs - L'Jarius Sneed, CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety