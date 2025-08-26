Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson: Which QB should I draft in early rounds for fantasy football 2025?

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have arguably been the best two quarterbacks in football for the past few years. In addition to various MVP Awards and playoff wins between them, both individuals have also been the top two fantasy football quarterbacks as well.

As a result, it is not surprising that both Allen and Jackson are being projected as the top two quarterbacks in fantasy football in 2025. However, some managers may be torn on which elite quarterback to select should both be available in their fantasy football draft this summer.

Let's take a look who you should select this year.

Josh Allen fantasy football outlook

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Allen is the reigning MVP and has a unique blend of both passing and rushing power, accuracy, and clutch ability. However, the only thing that may hinder his fantasy football production is the lack of depth at the receiver position around him.

Allen has PPR fantasy football finishes as the QB1, QB1, QB2, QB1, and QB2 over the past five seasons. As a result, it makes sense why Fantasy Pros currently projects Allen as this year's QB1.

Lamar Jackson fantasy football outlook

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in football since entering the league and is two time MVP. He is a dynamic rusher, an elite passer with great accuracy, and has a major arm as well. Furthermore, Jackson plays on one of the most complete offensive units in the league with stars at running back (Derrick Henry), wide receiver (Zay Flowers), and tight end (Mark Andrews).

Jackson finished the 2024 season as the QB1 in fantasy football PPR leagues. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Jackson as the QB2 this year.

Josh Allen vs Lamar Jackson: Who should I draft?

We used Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football draft predictor to see whether advanced analytics point toward you selecting Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson this year.

Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Predictor

According to the predictor, you should select Josh Allen in your fantasy football league this summer if both quarterbacks are still on the board. Although the 33.7 point differential is noticeable, it likely comes down to Allen playing in a much easier division than the brutal AFC North division that the Ravens are in.

While Allen may be the preferred option this year, both quarterbacks should be viewed as elite QB1's this year in fantasy football, and a level above any other quarterback in the league.

