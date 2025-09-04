Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson: Who should I start for Fantasy Football ahead of Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 game?

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will go at it again to kick off their 2025 NFL season. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens clashed in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 postseason, which was decided by a failed catch by Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews in the final seconds of the game.

These two teams are considered the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the AFC, but they are well aware that, in order to beat the AFC West champions, they would probably face one another on the field.

If you're a fantasy football manager who had the privilege to pick both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in their draft and isn't sure about who should get the start on Sunday, take a look at our preview and prediction.

Is Josh Allen a good pick in fantasy football Week 1?

Josh Allen is a good pick for any week of fantasy football. The Bills' star comes off his first MVP-winning season, which he won over Lamar Jackson. In 17 games, he went 307-of-483 for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 102 carries for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing. The Bills won the AFC West title again, but they fell short against the Chiefs in the championship game.

Allen is back with a better and more experienced team. His receiving corps isn't the strongest of all, but if Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman click the right buttons, this offense could be more fun to watch and Allen will be a fantasy points machine.

Is Lamar Jackson a good pick in fantasy football Week 1?

This is also a big yes, as Lamar Jackson continues to play at a high level. While he lost the MVP award to Allen last season, Jackson's biggest defeat happened on the field. Ironically, it also came against Allen when the Ravens couldn't beat them at Highmark Stadium.

Jackson comes off a season in which he completed 316 of 474 pass attempts for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns passing against four interceptions. Jackson ran the ball 139 times for 915 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He knows this season could make everything in his career and fantasy managers expect him to have a solid outing.

Who to pick between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for Week 1?

These two stars have a lot to prove coming into this season. They have won every individual award they can aspire to, but the Vince Lombardi Trophy remains elusive. A win in Week 1 would give them the confidence to face the rest of the season.

According to Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool, Josh Allen is the player to go this week with a projection of 24.7 fantasy points against Jackson's 23.3.

Pick Josh Allen over Lamar Jackson in Week 1.

The Ravens' defense did a solid job stopping Allen's passing game during their most recent game, but he did enough damage on the ground, scoring two touchdowns rushing. Playing at home again, Allen seems to be set to put up another show.

