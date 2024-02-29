Josh Allen vs Lamar Jackson NFL Combine measurements

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were among some of the highly-rated quarterbacks who took part in the 2018 NFL combine. Both of them were later drafted in the first round and have had great careers thus far.

While Allen was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the seventh overall pick, Jackson headed to the Baltimore Ravens as the 32nd overall pick. However, reports suggest that Allen and Jackson's differences in their measurements at the combine led to their respective picks in the draft order.

Revisiting Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson's NFL Combine measurements

As per reports, Josh Allen measured in at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds at the scouting combine. The former Wyoming quarterback also had a 10⅛" hand size, a 33¼" arm length, and a 78⅜" wingspan.

Meanwhile, reports say that Jackson measured in at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. The ex-Louisville signal-caller also had a 9½" hand size, 33⅛" arm length, and a 77⅝" wingspan.

Allen was taller and heavier than Jackson during the combine measurements. The Bills quarterback also had larger hands, a slightly longer arm length, and a wider wingspan in comparison to his counterpart.

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson NFL stats and honors

Allen has racked up 22,703 yards and 167 touchdowns on 1,989 passes in 94 regular season games across six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has added 3,611 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns on the ground while leading Buffalo to four divisional titles.

Allen also has two Pro Bowl honors. In 10 playoff games, the signal-caller has recorded 2,723 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also rushed for five touchdowns in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Jackson has thrown for 15,887 yards on 1,362 passes with 125 touchdowns in 86 games for the Baltimore Ravens. He has 5,258 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground, leading Baltimore to three divisional titles.

Jackson has won two MVP awards and is a three-time Pro Bowler. In six playoff games, he has thrown for 1,324 yards and six touchdowns on 112 passes. The quarterback also has 521 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.