As we embark on Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, millions of fantasy football leagues are reaching their climax.

Quarterbacks in fantasy football are arguably the most important, as they're regularly the highest scorers who can win or lose you your week. This is why picking the right QB every week is pivotal. And if you own both Josh Dobbs and Matthew Stafford, you may need help picking who to start.

Is Josh Dobbs a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Minnesota Vikings QB Josh Dobbs has emerged as one of the stars of 2023. Dobbs began the year with the Arizona Cardinals, impressing in challenging circumstances. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline after Kirk Cousins was ruled out for the year with an Achilles injury.

He's continued to impress with the Vikings, as he sees himself as QB7 in fantasy football realms. Dobbs has amassed 197.5 points this year, averaging 18.0 per game. His 197.5 points is above Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, establishing Dobbs as a potential franchise quarterback.

Dobbs has passed for 2,216 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for a further six scores.

Dobbs and Minnesota face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The Bears rank as the 23rd-best fantasy defense against quarterbacks in 2023, allowing 17.31 points to the position. They also allow 245.9 passing yards per game, with only six teams allowing more. There's also a chance the Vikings have Justin Jefferson back for this clash, which will only improve Dobbs' fantasy outlook.

Is Matt Stafford a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks set to once again take the reigns for the team after recovering from a thumb injury.

Stafford enters Week 12 as QB21 in fantasy football with 129.3 total points, averaging 14.4 per game. Stafford has 2,260 passing yards, with nine touchdowns to eight interceptions thus far. His QBR is currently at 80.8, his worst rating since 2012.

Stafford has struggled with injuries so far this campaign. Cooper Kupp has spent time on IR and was hurt again during their Week 11 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Rookie sensation Puka Nacua has also been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries and is considered 'day-to-day.'

Stafford and the Rams travel to Arizona to face their division rival Cardinals in Week 12. The Cardinals are ranked as the 26th-best defense against quarterbacks in fantasy football this year, allowing 17.86 points per game to the position. They allow 217.5 passing yards per game, presenting Stafford with an average matchup.

Josh Dobbs vs. Matthew Stafford: Who to start in Week 12?

If you own Josh Dobbs and Matthew Stafford on your fantasy squad, you may wonder who to start. Use our start/sit analyzer to aid you in your decision.

