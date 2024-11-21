Josh Downs or Jakobi Meyers Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Josh Downs and Jakobi Meyers have proven to be valuable fantasy football wide receivers during the 2024 season so far. They have both finished among the top 25 weekly wide receivers multiple times this year and have been trending in the right direction. Here's which one of them is a better pick for fantasy lineups as Week 12 approaches.

Is Josh Downs a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Josh Downs flashed his upside in fantasy football last year during his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. He finished as the overall WR46 but has taken a significant step forward this year. Despite missing the first two games of the season, he is presently ranked as the overall WR17 after 11 weeks of play in 2024.

Downs' breakout year includes six finishes among the top 25 weekly wide receivers in just nine games. Three of those have come across his past four games, so he carries plenty of upside into a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions' beatable passing defense.

Is Jakobi Meyers a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jakobi Meyers has been a bit inconsistent during the 2024 fantasy football season for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has still proven his potential, finishing as the WR22 or higher in three of his eight games this season. Two of those have occurred in his last three games, reflecting his increased volume after Davante Adams was traded away.

The veteran enters Week 12 with positive momentum but he will have to compete with a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos. They have featured one of the best passing defenses in the NFL this year, making Meyers a risky wide receiver to trust in fantasy lineups this week.

Josh Downs or Jakobi Meyers: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Josh Downs is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Jakobi Meyers. He is having a much more favorable matchup this week, which contributes to him being the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Downs will score less than one additional fantasy point than Meyers in PPR scoring formats. He has superior projections in receptions and yardage, giving him a slight edge for managers debating between the two of them for their lineups this week.

