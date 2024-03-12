Josh Jacobs contract details: How much are Packers paying ex-Raiders RB in free agency?

In a move that few saw coming, the Green Bay Packers signed Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders as they cut Aaron Jones to make space.

It came out of the leftfield and is sure to take time to sink in. It's likely that it came down to contract expectations, and that's why it's important to understand what the Packers have reportedly given to Josh Jacobs.

Prima facie, the former Raiders star gets a four-year $48 million deal. Given how dispensable running backs are considered, it's not a bad hire for the player. He gets the longevity and Green Bay, in turn, profits by not giving any guarantees in the contract.

In 2024, as per reports, he gets all the money upfront through a $12.5 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.2 million.

He has a $600,000 off-season workout bonus and half a million in per-game active roster bonuses. That means the Packers will pay Josh Jacobs $14.8 million in first-year guaranteed.

Beyond that, everything will up to the discretion of the franchise. It makes only the signing bonus guaranteed, making it akin to a yearly deal.

Josh Jacobs to Packers a headline name amongst a changing of guard at running back positions

Josh Jacobs to the Packers was not the only domino to fall as it concerned running backs.

There was movement across the league in the position. Aaron Jones was not the only one cut as Joe Mixon also saw himself without a team.

Derrick Henry was still unsigned, but reports strongly suggested that a possible linkup with the Baltimore Ravens was possible. Where that leaves Dalvin Cook remains to be seen.

Saquon Barkley had enough of the disrespect from the New York Giants and chose to go to their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, instead.

D'Andre Swift had to make space there, and he ended up moving to the Chicago Bears. Tony Pollard left the Dallas Cowboys and ended up with the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ekeler, another big name, landed with the Washington Commanders, bringing an end to his career in Los Angeles.

Gus Edwards took his spot with the Chargers instead. Antonio Gibson signed with the New England Patriots, Devin Singletary took up the vacant spot with the New York Giants, while Zack Moss joined Cincinnati.

Maxx Crosby comments on Josh Jacobs' move to the Packers

Josh Jacobs might have a new home in Green Bay but his old teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders will certainly miss a popular figure like him.

Maxx Crosby, no shrinking violet, got emotional on hearing the news of the running backs' departure, tweeting:

"Real Life Soldier… Love You For Life Brother. Nothings Changed But The Jersey. We Came In Together With Similar Goals In Mind & Now Look Where We’re At. Green Bay Got A Great One."

The Packers might indeed have got a good one, but he will be under tremendous pressure to prove himself as he replaces another popular figure in Aaron Jones.

Add to that the nature of his contract, and the former Raiders running back has not place to hide.