Josh Jacobs or David Montgomery Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

The NFC North has proved to be arguably the most exciting division in 2024 and Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery provide fantasy football managers in Week 11 with two very good running back options.

Josh Jacobs joined the Packers this year and has proved to be a canny addition to their offensive backfield. Green Bay are 6-3 going into their upcoming matchup. In other divisions, they could have been in the lead in their division. However, they are third in the NFC North and they know they need to defeat the 4-5 Bears to keep up the pressure on the Lions and the Vikings.

David Montgomery has been a key part of the Detroit team that is currently leading both the division and the conference. They are 8-1 and at times have looked like a team that has genuine Super Bowl aspirations. They will play the 2-8 Jaguars this week, one of the worst teams in the league in 2024. If the Lions lose in Week 11, it will be one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Josh Jacobs a good pick in Week 11?

Josh Jacobs has recorded 762 yards this season on 158 carries. He is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and has three touchdowns. Since Week 4, he has never had fewer than 50 yards in any match.

Expand Tweet

The past two weeks have shown the running back at his best. He had 127 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars before following that up with 95 yards in the game against the Lions. He is coming into this game well-rested after the Packers' bye week and fantasy football managers might be cautiously excited to see another big performance from him.

Is David Montgomery a good pick in Week 11?

David Montgomery has been a key part of the Lions team that leads the NFC going into Week 11. Detroit has played complementary football and that has characterized their running game as well. Jahmyr Gibbs has gotten most of the yards, but David Montgomery has been used in the red zone effectively.

Expand Tweet

Overall, that is reflected in his stats as well. He has 520 yards in 122 carries at 4.3 yards per attempt. Those are lower numbers than Josh Jacobs but his eight touchdowns make him an appealing choice for fantasy football owners going into Week 11.

Whom should I start between Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery in Week 11?

With a choice to be made between two good running backs who are excelling in different aspects of the game, fantasy football enthusiasts should use Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer to decide whom to start in Week 11.

Josh Jacobs vs. David Montgomery - Week 11 - Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Football - 2024 NFL Season - Sportskeeda Optimizer Tool Results

The results are incredibly close as expected. However, Josh Jacobs just shades it because he is expected to pick up more yards than David Montgomery, even though the latter has a higher chance of scoring a touchdown.

One might find this slightly counterintuitive because the Jaguars have the worst overall defense in the NFL, allowing over 390 yards per game going into Week 11. However, in terms of rushing yards, the Bears do even worse.

Chicago is giving up 133 yards per game on the ground compared to Jacksonville's 129.4. That gives the Packers running back a higher probability to accrue more yardage compared to his Lions counterpart. The results become even clearer when we consider that Josh Jacobs is the primary offensive rusher in Green Bay whereas David Montgomery plays in tandem and could receive fewer carries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.