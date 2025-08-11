Josh Jacobs fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Packers RB

Josh Jacobs is coming off of a massive fantasy football performance in his first season with the Green Bay Packers last year. He finished as the overall RB5 and scored a career-high 16 total tocuhdowns. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands as he looks to carry his momentum into the upcoming 2025 season.

Josh Jacobs 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs proved once again last season that he is fully capable of being workhorse running back. He exceeded 300 carries for the second time in his career after also doing so with the Las Vegas Raiders two years ago. He should remain in a similar role for the Green Bay Packers this seaosn, giving him a bright 2025 fantasy outlook.

The veteran has recorded more than 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his six NFL seasons so far and seems to have a safe workload for the Packers this year. This gives him one of the safest floors in fantasy football with plenty of upside playing in a high-scoring offense.

Is Josh Jacobs a good fantasy pick this year?

Not many true workorse running backs remain in the NFL as most teams continue to shift to backfield committes for their offensive systems. Jacobs has been one of the few exceptions to this trend as he has exceeded 250 touches in every one of his six NFL seasons so far.

Targeting picks with a high floor is a valuable strategy in fantasy football drafts as it gives managers players that they can count on every week. Few players in any position have been as reliable as Jacobs, making him an attractive option in the early rounds.

Where should you pick Packers RB Josh Jacobs?

Jacobs vs Taylor vs Hall

Jacobs currently ranks as the 20th overall player and RB9 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, accoring to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a RB1 on many rosters and can be targeted around the second round of most drafts. He outperformed this ranking last year and will be lookig to do so again this year.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommeds picking Jacobs in favor of several other veteran running backs with a similar ADP for this season. This includes Breece Hall and Jonathan Taylor, among many others. Hall and Taylor are two of the best overall fantasy players, so Jacobs being the recommended pick further demonstrates his elite value.

