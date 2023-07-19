Josh Jacobs fantasy outlook: Projecting unsettled Raiders RB’s performance in 2023 NFL season

Josh Jacobs had a breakout year during the 2022 Fantasy Football season, emerging as one of the top overall players. He was also arguably the most valuable overall fantasy asset and biggest steal during the last draft season, considering where he was selected in most fantasy drafts.

As a mid-round pick, he finished the year as the second-highest scoring running back in Fantasy Football. Jacobs' huge year with the Las Vegas Raiders included leading all players with 1,653 rushing yards and ranking second overall in total touches. He thrived as a heavily featured back in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offensive system.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, there's little reason to believe that McDaniels doesn't plan on using Josh Jacobs as heavily as he did last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If he can remain healthy, he has an excellent chance to be among the NFL leaders in touches and yards once again. This is an excellent sign for his Fantasy Football value during this upcoming season.

The biggest difference between targeting Jacobs for the 2023 season as compared to last year is the draft capital it will require to land him.

Rather than being available in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts like last year, he is basically a lock to be selected within the first two rounds, regardless of scoring settings and league formats.

Josh Jacobs currently ranks among the top ten running backs in Fantasy Football for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. His projected volume makes him an attractive option, but his one major downside is his lack of receiving upside.

Most of the top fantasy players in the position, such as Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Austin Ekeler, are also elite receivers out of the backfield.

All things considered, it's reasonable to target Jacobs towards the end of the first round in fantasy drafts, while labeling him as an excellent pick if taken in the second round or beyond. It's fair to expect him to once again exceed 300 carries for 1,500 rushing yards and ten touchdowns if he plays a full season.

Josh Jacobs' contract situation in 2023 could affect his value in Fantasy Football

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs entered the 2023 NFL offseason as a free agent seeking a long-term contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't get what he was looking for, instead receiving the franchise tag. He has openly been frustrated with the decision and is even rumored to be considering skipping training camp.

This situation is important to keep an eye on for Fantasy Football. Jacobs comes with some risk due to the unlikely possibility of him sitting out games. He could also be seeking a trade. Potentially changing teams could also impact his value in Fantasy Football due to a role change. Fantasy managers should proceed with caution and monitor the situation as training camp plays out.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer