Josh Jacobs injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Josh Jacobs has been the talk of the town for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 3 clash against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The contest will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of the Week 3 game, fans want to know if Jacobs will play against the Browns.

Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Packers' Week 3 clash vs. Browns

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs - Source: Getty

As things stand, Josh Jacobs is questionable to face the Browns in Week 3 due to an ankle injury. The Packers running back was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football managers who want to draft Jacobs in Week 3 should keep tabs on his situation in the coming days. Green Bay will host practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. If Jacobs takes part in full practice at the end of the week, he could start against the Browns.

Jacobs has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025 season. He recorded 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Jacobs posted 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. It's unclear if he picked up his ankle injury in the clash against Washington.

Jacobs has grown into an important player for Green Bay since signing with the team in March 2024. He is currently in his second year with the Packers. The RB previously spent five years with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in the first round in 2019.

Jacobs has been a key reason why the Packers have won both their games this season. Green Bay will want the RB fit and ready for Week 3.

Here are the key details for the Packers vs. Browns Week 3 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio

The Browns suffered a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

