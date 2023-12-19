Josh Jacobs injury update: Latest on Raiders RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is as talented as they come, with the Alabama Crimson Tide alum being a fantasy football star due to his consistency and productivity. Jacobs is one of the few positives on a dysfunctional Raiders' offense, and without him, the team would look even worse in 2023.

Jacobs has missed a handful of games since he got drafted in 2019, and he's known for playing through the pain barrier. However, ahead of Week 16, his status is in doubt. In this article, we will update you on his status, what happened to him and when to expect him back. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Josh Jacobs Injury Update

According to the Las Vegas Raiders injury report, Jacobs is currently listed as questionable ahead of his team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacobs hasn't participated in practice since Week 14, and his status moving forward is in doubt.

Typically, players must be at least limited participants in practice if they desire to partake in a regular season game. Hence, Jacobs will need to feature at some point if he wants to make a return to the gridiron.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a quad injury that kept him out of his team's blowout win over the LA Chargers. Thankfully for the Raiders, their other offensive players picked up the slack and annihilated the Chargers without their star running back.

In Jacobs' place, Zamir White stepped up admirably. The backup RB had 17 carries, 69 rushing yards and one touchdown. White added four targets and 16 yards through the air for good measure. If Jacobs can't return soon, at least the Raiders have a red-hot replacement to fall back on.

When will Josh Jacobs return?

Josh Jacobs looks like it will be a while before returning to the gridiron. The Las Vegas Raiders don't have a strong enough playoff chance to unnecessarily risk Jacobs' long-term health. Hence, with the more DNPs, it's likely that Jacobs might be leaning towards making a Week 17 return to the NFL.

As for his team's Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, it's unlikely that Jacobs will feature. The game comes too soon in the Pro Bowler's recovery timetable, and it'll be unreasonable to expect him to rush back from a quad injury only to get re-injured.

