Josh Jacobs injury update: Latest on Raiders RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is one of the best players in his position in the NFL. The Pro Bowler is putting up solid numbers across the board in 2023 and is one of the Raiders' lone bright spots on offense. Jacobs is the spark plug in his side's game plan, and the team typically plays as well as he does.

However, Jacobs has been dealing with injuries in the past few weeks.

Josh Jacobs Injury Update

Josh Jacobs has missed two straight games for his playoff-chasing side. The Pro Bowler was absent from his side's wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and, most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders initially held out hopes that Jacobs would feature in Week 16. However, he just couldn't, and he sat out for another week. Thankfully, the Raiders could soldier on in his absence and stunned the reigning Super Bowl champs in the biggest upset of the past week.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

According to ESPN, Jacobs is suffering from a right quad injury. Furthermore, Jacobs was dealing with an illness coming into the game, so the Raiders' coaching staff decided not to risk him for the game.

In Jacobs' absence, backup running back Zamir White led the rush attack for the second straight week. He had a monstrous stat line of 145 rushing yards and was assisted by Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.

Antonio Pierce, the Raiders' interim head coach, implemented a committee system at running back. You could argue that the Raiders would be OK without Jacobs, but as the saying goes, "the more, the merrier," and which club wouldn't want a Pro Bowler providing a threat to opposing defenses?

When will Josh Jacobs return?

It is currently unclear when Josh Jacobs will make his return to action. The Raiders' franchise running back hasn't played in two weeks, and quad injuries are known to be extremely painful at the early stages.

We will have a clearer picture of his recovery process when the Raiders release their first injury report this week. Only then will we know if we should put our hopes up for Jacobs playing in his side's must-win game against the Colts.

Jacobs isn't the only injury concern for the Raiders heading into Week 17. The team's defensive back Brandon Facyson, tackle Kolton Miller, wide receiver DJ Turner, and cornerback Jack Jones are carrying niggles, and they'll likely appear on the team's next injury report.

