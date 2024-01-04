Josh Jacobs injury update: Latest on Raiders RB for Week 18

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has missed three consecutive games due to injury. The Raiders have won two of those games and have kept their slim postseason chances alive.

However, with the Raiders needing to win to keep their postseason hopes alive, they'll need all the help they can get in Week 18.

Josh Jacobs Injury Update

According to ESPN, Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce sees Jacobs as a game-time decision for Sunday's season finale against the Denver Broncos. If Jacobs doesn't play, Zamir White will again suit up in the Las Vegas backfield.

White has been phenomenal in the absence of Jacobs, with the backup RB amassing 50-plus yards in three games. White's best performance came in a Week 16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs when he rushed for 145 yards.

The Raiders have found a diamond in the rough, and their rush attack in the future looks great.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

Jacobs suffered a quadriceps injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum carried for 34 yards in the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Raiders. Jacobs has not appeared on the gridiron since.

According to CBS Sports, Jacobs was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. The dynamic rusher is still nursing his injury and remains a game-time decision in the must-win game.

When will Josh Jacobs return?

Josh Jacobs might have played his last game as a Las Vegas Raider. The versatile running back is on an expiring contract, and his injury issues don't inspire confidence in the Raiders' front office.

We expect Jacobs to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 because he is a tough competitor. However, it's unlikely he will be passed fit by the Raiders' medical staff. The Crimson Tide alum is in a race against time and is not currently winning.

This week's training sessions will determine his availability. If Josh Jacobs participates in training, there's a high chance he'll play on Sunday. However, if he doesn't, the Las Vegas Raiders will simply roll with their RB of the future, Zamir White.

Antonio Pierce believes Jacobs will fight to play on Sunday, and we agree with the interim head coach's sentiments. However, Jacobs is in a race against time.

